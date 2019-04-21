Storm chances increase on Monday ahead of a cold front

A slight chance for showers and storms develops toward daybreak on Monday, with chances increasing toward the afternoon as an area of low pressure drags a cold front across the state. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Then, things turn temporarily cooler with highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. A gradual warmup begins anew, with highs back into the 70s toward the end of the work week. Unsettled conditions develop toward the weekend, with chances for showers and storms each day as a front looks to get hung up somewhere in the Midwest.