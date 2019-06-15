Storm chances early, and again later

Storm chances increase through the daytime hours, starting in the south this morning on a scattered basis. More widespread activity is possible later today and tonight, beginning in the north and pushing southeast. A few of those storms could be severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Highs will be around 80 degrees today. A bit cooler for Sunday on northwest winds, but still in the upper 70s. We remain dry until later on Tuesday night into Wednesday with new rain chances, and more showers and storms toward next weekend.