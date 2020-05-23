Mainly dry overnight, more rain & storms for Sunday

A few scattered showers and storms are still possible throughout the evening. Rain and storm chances die down after 9 p.m. and through the overnight hours. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

More rain and storms push through the area on Sunday. They will be scattered in nature and a few strong storms will be possible, with a level 1 risk highlighting the western half of our area. Main threats at this point are large hail and damaging winds, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Highs will be in the upper 70s, low 80s through the beginning of the week. Rain and storm chances continue to linger as well through the middle of the week. Upper 70s for highs heading into the end of the week and next weekend looks dry at this point.

