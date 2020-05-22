Storm chances come with warmer, more humid weather

The sun will try hard to peek through today, but those glimpses of blue sky will be few and far between. Highs should manage to hit the upper 60s to around 70 this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms start to return later tonight and will be around tomorrow. That chance ends from west to east in the afternoon. You'll notice more mugginess in the air as highs reach into the 70s. We'll be warmer on Sunday, probably touching about 80, although a storm chance remains.

In fact, occasional showers and storms remain in the forecast through a good share of next week as a series of disturbances move through and use the increased humidity that's around. That said, there will also be many dry hours with highs in the 70s.