Storm chance leads into period of dangerous heat and humidity

Batches of clouds around the area will help keep today from being a scorcher. It'll still be warm with highs generally in the upper 80s. There is a chance of storms late today into tonight, and whatever is out there should leave early on Wednesday. Any storms that do develop could produce locally heavy rain.

The heat begins to build on Wednesday as highs get into the lower 90s and heat indices creep above 100. Thursday through Saturday will be when the heat is most dangerous - plan on highs in the upper 90s and afternoon heat indices of 100 to 110. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s to around 80, offering no real relief from the heat. Limit time outdoors those days and check on family and neighbors to make sure they're handling the heat.

We'll get a nice break from the high heat and humidity next week.