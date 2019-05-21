"Stop the Bans" protest held in downtown Cedar Rapids

People across the country gathered today to protest recent abortion legislation, including in Cedar Rapids.

People protest recent abortion legislation as a part of "Stop The Bans" in Cedar Rapids on May 21, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The Cedar Rapids chapter of Indivisible Iowa organized the "Stop the Bans" protest across the street from the U.S. District Court. It came on the heels of several states passing restrictive abortion laws.

"Women's rights are human rights," Ashley Lesieur, a protester, said. "We're having our rights taken away right now all across the country in different states, and it needs to stop right now."

Stop the Ban says there were 350 scheduled protests across the United States for the National Day of Action.