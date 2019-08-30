Fort Madison pig "Shirley" found safe

A pig that had been reported stolen from its foster mother's pen in Fort Madison is safe and sound now.

According to the PAW Fort Madison Animal Shelter Facebook page, the pig, known to many as "Shirley," is being transported to her forever home in Iowa.

In July, someone brought Shirley to the Lee County Sheriff's Office after it fell off a truck. That's when the PAW Fort Madison Animal Shelter came into help.

Shirley was had several injuries, including a broken nose, the shelter said. She had to be quarantined at a 'foster home' for 30 days before she could go to a 'forever home,' while her blood samples went under testing.

On Aug. 29, one of her last days in quarantine, someone reportedly stole Shirley from her foster home pen.

The following morning, someone reported seeing Shirley in their yard which was about seven blocks away, on the other side of a highway, according to Brown with the animal shelter.

"She’s just “Shirley the Pig”. She’s Fort Madison’s pig,” Brown said.

She said several tips helped lead to the pig's discovery.

The pig is doing okay and is en route to its forever home.