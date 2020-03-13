Stocks roar back on hopes for government's virus plan

Wall Street roared back from its worst day in 30 years with a broad rally that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average nearly 2,000 points higher — its biggest point gain ever.

The rally accelerated after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. The Dow saw its largest percentage gain since 2008.

The rally recouped many of the losses from a day earlier when the index experienced its worst slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987 and European indexes had one of the worst drops on record. The major indexes each closed with gains of more than 9%.