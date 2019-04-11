Still windy to end the week

A cold front continues its progression east. This ushers in some drier air through the beginning of the weekend. Clearing could be with us overnight, but clouds roll back in on Friday. A sprinkle or flurry could not be ruled out as the winds once again pick up and gust to 40 mph. After a quiet start to our Saturday, another chance for moisture moves on Sunday. This could in the form of some rain and snow. Have a great night!

