Still cool for now, warmer weather later comes with rain

Today's weather stays cool, although there will be at least partial sunshine this afternoon. Highs only make it to the lower to middle 50s. Lows drop into the 30s tonight, leading to the potential for patchy frost. That threat should be mostly north of Highway 30 and mainly in low-lying areas where colder air can settle. Tuesday looks like an okay day with partial sunshine and highs near 60 - still below normal.

Clouds and wind increase on Wednesday while showers and storms develop late. Those continue Wednesday night into Thursday and could produce locally heavy rain. The severe risk is low, although we'll be watching for the potential for hail. Something else you'll notice is that temperatures finally warm later this week, and it appears next week may feature even milder temperatures.