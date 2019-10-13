Still breezy, still cool with clouds north, sunshine south

A split today between those who have clouds and those who don't. Those that do, generally north of Highway 30, will remain cooler today, with highs only in the mid 40s. To the south, with mostly sunny skies, expect temperatures to warm into the 50s. Winds will still be noticeable from the west between 15-25 mph, but less intense than on Saturday. We all turn warmer to start the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A front that passes on Tuesday is a minor setback, before temperatures start a warming trend again toward next weekend. Some showers and storms are possible at times Saturday through Monday.