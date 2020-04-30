Still breezy Thursday afternoon, but sunnier and milder

Bright sunshine will make this afternoon's weather quite nice! It's going to be breezy again with winds as high as 30 mph, but that's not as bad as it was yesterday. Highs will also be milder in the upper 60s. Tomorrow's temperatures will be similar, although we'll have more clouds passing by. There's also an off-chance of a sprinkle, and the best chance of that is over northern Iowa.

This weekend looks good overall. Saturday is a mild day in the 70s under a partly sunny sky. The next weather system moves through on Sunday, bringing a chance of showers. However, that may avoid most of the area except for southern Iowa. Regardless, it doesn't look like a wash. A better chance of rain may come Tuesday. Next week's temperatures look a little coolish for early May, staying in the 60s.