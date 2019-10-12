Still blustery and cool for Saturday, a little precipitation north

Another chilly day in store for eastern Iowa, with the only relief coming in the form of some sunshine. Clouds increase in the north, becoming mostly cloudy, where some precipitation from showers or a few flurries are possible north of Highway 20. The southern part of the viewing area sees partly cloudy conditions. Highs range from the mid to upper 40s north to low 50s south. Temperatures fall back into the mid 30s overnight, with another chilly day for Sunday. Temperatures do warm up ahead of a chance of showers on Tuesday, which causes a temporary setback. The march toward highs in the 60s resumes quickly, with showers and a few thunderstorms possible by next weekend.