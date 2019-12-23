Stead Family Children's Hospital patients get gifts, visits from hospital staff

Administrators at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital filled in for Santa Claus on Monday by visiting patients and to spread holiday cheer.

Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, along with other hospital administrators, surprised patients in the children's hospital with gifts and good cheer.

Pictures provided by the hospital showed Gunasekaran wearing a festive tree-shaped hat while distributing gifts to patients. The gifts were all from public donations, either as physical items or monetary donations that were directed to be used for holiday gifts.

Gifts that are gathered by donations through the year are distributed on other special occasions, such as birthdays or the final day of chemotherapy for a child, according to hospital officials.

Each patient receives about three to five gifts. Siblings of patients also get gifts.