Staying safe during severe weather with the COVID-19 outbreak

A few people have reached out and asked the First Alert Weather Team what changes they may have to take to stay safe during severe weather during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the changes apply to those you use community shelters.

First, if you don’t have a severe weather plan already, make one know before severe weather is in the forecast to ensure you and your family’s safety. If your safe place is in your home already, there aren’t many changes. You may want to consider adding face masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes to your severe weather kit.

If your safe place normally includes a community shelter, make sure that it is still available and open to use during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find this out on websites or by contacting a local emergency management agency. If it is not open, make sure to make alternate arrangements.

The American Meteorological Society says that if you do go to a community storm shelter to make sure you are still following CDC guidelines, like social distancing.