Staying cold with midweek snow

After a record cold day across eastern Iowa, we start to see some temperature improvement. Overnight we drop to near 10 with highs on Wednesday approaching the freezing mark. Our next system brings accumulating snow to the area later tomorrow into tomorrow night. A 1-3” blanket is in the cards for eastern Iowa. After the snowfall, Thursday drops just a bit temperature-wise with milder 40s on the way for the weekend. Have a great night.