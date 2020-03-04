States scramble to prepare for Trump administration's change to food stamps rules

From Hawaii to Pennsylvania, states are scrambling to curb the impact of a new Trump administration rule that could cause nearly 700,000 people to lose food stamp benefits.

They've filed a multi-state lawsuit, expanded publicly-funded job training, created pilot programs and doubled down on efforts to reach vulnerable communities, including the homeless, rural residents and people of color.

Social service agencies say they won't be able to keep up with the growing need, making increased homelessness and more hospital visits the biggest concerns.

Experts say they’ve already seen troubling signs in states that have voluntarily made similar changes.