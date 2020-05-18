State's coronavirus website to receive more data and features in new update

Gov. Reynolds during her Monday press conference announced updates coming to the state’s coronavirus website.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Reynolds said the new website,following the previous update, has earned an A+ from The COVID Tracking Project, a website dedicated to providing comprehensive state-level coronavirus data.

The update will bring new data and features. The biggest change will be with case counts, which will be updated in real time throughout the day, as opposed to once with a scheduled daily update.

Reynolds acknowledges there were flaws in the way the data had been gathered previously. For instance, when lab results came in overnight, there may be some that were reported as positive cases for the current day, but through the case investigation it would be learned that some cases were identified before the cutoff at 11:59 p.m.

So a correction would be made, and those cases would be moved to the previous day’s count. In this situation the total number of all positive cases would be accurate, and remains the same, but the daily numbers shift slightly.

“I believe the transparency of providing [the data] to you in real time makes it even more valuable and relevant,” Reynolds said.

Another new addition will be a trend line for the percent of all individuals who have tested positive compared to the total number of people tested on any given day. And a trend line for the percentage of individuals who tested positive by county and the ratio of person tested positive by county and positive case volumes by county over a 14-day, and a rolling 3-day, average.

The new update will also provide more information about serology testing in the state, including the number of positive tests by county.

The long term care dashboard will also be updated to include reporting on current outbreaks, positive cases and number of individuals who have recovered and more.

There will be a breakdown of the positive cases by those who are symptomatic versus asymptomatic.

Reynolds said she would be demonstrating some of the new functionality during her Tuesday press conference.

The state's coronavirus website can be found here.

