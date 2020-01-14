State worker to be paid in disability discrimination case

A state panel has agreed to pay more than $400,000 after a judge found a worker at an Iowa care center was the victim of disability discrimination.

The State Appeal Board approved paying the court-ordered judgment against Glenwood Resource Center to Dorothy Hollinger. She was a residential treatment worker at Glenwood, a center for people with intellectual disabilities.

Hollinger had a knee injury made worse after a patient at the center kicked her in 2011. After an extended surgical leave she was fired in 2013 but recalled for job that paid less.

A judge last year ordered the state to pay lost wages, emotional distress and attorney fees.