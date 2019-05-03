State tax adds insult to injury for beekeepers after big winter losses

After a long, cold winter, some businesses in the state are dealing with big losses because of the weather, including beekeepers.

Bruce Rafoth, a beekeeper in Earlville, said he will usually lose about 40-50% of his bees over the winter, but this year, he lost about 90%, which he attributed to the bees freezing to death. Rafoth said that’s the case for other beekeepers in the area too.

"It's pretty disheartening, I'll tell you that,” he said.

At the start of winter, he had 19 hives, but by the time the cold ended, Rafoth was down to just two.

"I've had death loss through the winter, but nothing like this,” he said.

Now he has 17 empty hives to replenish, adding up to thousands of dead bees.

"It's hard enough keeping them alive in the first place, but then to get a double whammy and then get taxed for replacing the stock, kind of hurts,” he said.

In Iowa, livestock isn't taxed. But according to the state, bees aren't considered livestock.

Rafoth reached out to Senator Dan Zumbach, the senate agriculture committee chair, to find out why. In an email response, Zumbach told him, "Historically, bees have been considered wild animals."

The Iowa Department of Revenue, which enforces the tax, told KCRG that beekeeping is not an activity considered by the state to be “agricultural production,” and is therefore taxable.

For Rafoth, this tax adds up. He said it costs about $150 to purchase one package, which will replenish a single hive, and he has the losses from 17 hives to make up for.

"You could buy another package for what the tax is going to be," he said.

Rafoth said he doesn’t understand why he has to pay it.

“Honeybees are responsible for pollinating 70-80% of our food supply, so I don't know how they consider that bees aren't important to agriculture,” he said. “If it weren't for honeybees, we wouldn't have a lot to eat."

It would require action from the state legislature to add bees and beekeeping to the list of agricultural tax exemptions.

But the current legislative session just ended last week, so that would need to wait until at least January of next year before it could happen.