State senator leads walking tour around proposed Cargill rail yard site

Despite winds that never seemed to let up, about a dozen people bundled up Wednesday for a walk through the southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood near the Prairie Park Fishery because they're worried about its future.

State Senator Rob Hogg leads a walking tour around the proposed Cargill rail yard site in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 27, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Among them was John Schriner, who lives across the street from a proposed Cargill rail yard along Otis Avenue SE.

"It's just so heartbreaking," Schriner said.

Schriner previously lived in the Time Check neighborhood in northwest Cedar Rapids, where he said he could hear railcars clanging as they moved to and from the Quaker Oats facility across the river. He moved to the Prairie Park area 14 years ago because of how quiet it is.

"We're out of town, and yet, we're on the edge of the city," Schriner said. "It's just a nice place to be."

One of his neighbors, State Senator Rob Hogg, organized the walk. Hogg previously held similar walking tours and plans to hold a fourth one on Saturday.

"I think the best way to understand what is at stake with this issue is to see it firsthand and get on the ground," Hogg said.

For more than a year, Cargill has tried to build a rail yard in the area, but the location has changed twice as plans stalled. Currently, the company hopes to put the rail yard a few miles from its corn processing plant, and the 12-track yard would fit up to 200 freight cars. The project requires Cedar Rapids city council to rezone a 17-acre plot next to the Prairie Park Fishery.

However, Hogg doesn't think Cedar Rapids should change its land-use plans.

"People rely on it, and it gives you confidence to buy a home and invest in a home," he said.

Much of the concerns raised about the rail yard over the last year involve the amount of noise it could create in the area.

Cargill said it will build buffers between the yard and the neighborhood and restrict activity to the period from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., though Cargill said the actual activity of moving cars between its corn processing facility and the rail yard would only take a few hours each day.

Hogg and others are also worried about the effect the rail yard would have on the local environment. The proposed site is currently filled with plants that encourage pollination, which Cargill has promised to move to another nearby space.

Right now, Cargill keeps its cars at a Union Pacific-owned rail yard near Cedar Lake, a setup Cargill said is no longer operationally or cost-effective.

Dan Pulis, Cargill's Cedar Rapids corn processing facility manager, said he and the company's senior leaders would need to seriously discuss their future in Cedar Rapids if the rail yard project doesn't come to fruition.

"At this point, I think it's too early to say completely pull out of Cedar Rapids, but without efficient rail, we could not be cost-competitive in the market," Pulis said.

Many of the rail yard's critics believe Cargill's argument about economic viability hinging on the new rail yard is just a bluff.

"They've got a skilled workforce there, and they're going to walk away from a $400 million plant because they don't get this railyard? I don't think so," Hogg argued.

Some neighbors also counter that Cargill should build the yard on the property next to its corn processing facility, but Pulis said Cargill has considered that option but found the land's setup and size prevent that.

The plan has already passed the first of three required rezoning votes from the Cedar Rapids city council.

The second vote will be Dec. 3, and Schriner said he's ready.

"Oh yes, I'll be there," Schriner said.

Before then, Hogg is holding another walking tour through the neighborhood on Saturday. It leaves from the intersection of Otis Avenue SE and Helen Court SE at 1 p.m.