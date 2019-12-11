State senator brings candidates' talk on climate change directly to Iowans

On Wednesday, State Senator Rob Hogg sat down with Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in Cedar Rapids.

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks with Iowa State Senator Rob Hogg during a climate conversation in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

It was Hogg’s 19th conversation about climate with a 2020 candidate, a series that officially started in May.

“Some of the national groups were asking for a climate-specific debate, and then Gov. Jay Inslee’s campaign called me, and I just sort of spontaneously said, ‘Well, why don’t we do an event on climate change?’” Hogg said. “And once they had agreed to do that, it was like, ‘Well, I might as well do climate change events with all the candidates because it’s an important issue.'”

So far, 19 candidates have met with Hogg, some of whom have since dropped out of the race: Tim Ryan, Jay Inslee, Marianne Williamson, Joe Sestak, John Delaney, Seth Moulton, Michael Bennet, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Steve Bullock, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Julian Castro, Cory Booker, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer, and Yang.

Hogg also includes a conversation with Michael Bloomberg in Dec. 2018 toward that count, though it was well before Bloomberg announced his candidacy this November.

While previous climate forums have been held at local businesses, libraries, and parks, Hogg said he was glad to bring the event with Yang to Kennedy High School, where students themselves asked many of the climate-related questions to the candidate.

“It’s one of the most important issues impacting our generation and future generations on the planet,” Tasha Gilkison, a Kennedy senior, said.

“It’s something that we need to act on now, because we’re already a bit late on this,” Joy Curry, a fellow senior, added.

Hogg said he’s pleased with the attention climate change has gotten this election cycle but wishes it had been discussed more at the Democratic debates.

“Of course, it can always use more attention and more action by people,” Hogg said.

The senator said he’s optimistic about what can be done to address climate change after talking with candidates.

“This series of events with candidates has given us a real opportunity to highlight how climate change is already affecting Iowans and how Iowans can be part of the solution,” Hogg said.

But he hopes conversations like these don’t end after the election.

“I think we can solve climate change, but we’ve got to bring Americans together to do that,” Hogg said.

Hogg said Wednesday’s climate conversation with Yang was most likely the last of this election cycle. He wasn’t able to schedule a formal, public forum with Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders but did talk with both of them one-on-one about climate change.