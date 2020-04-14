State sees largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases amid outbreaks in plants, care facilities

Iowa has reported its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases yet, as dozens more employees at a large pork plant tested positive and the number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities doubled.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced 189 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The total number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Iowa increased by 14% from a day earlier, to 163, and deaths grew by six to 49.

The governor said 86, or nearly half of the new cases, were related to the outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction.

Reynolds also identified new outbreaks at three long-term care facilities in Iowa: 22 people at a rehabilitation center in Ankeny, six at a Des Moines nursing home that specializes in residents with dementia, and six at a Lutheran retirement home in Waverly.

The state defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as when three or more residents are confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Reynolds said that 790 Iowans are considered recovered, or around 42 percent of the total cases confirmed so far.