State report shows Iowa made beer sales on the rise, Iowa wine sales down

The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division released a report on Monday that says Iowans are drinking more craft beer but less Iowa-made wide.

Beer being bottled at Backpocket Brewery in Coralville, Iowa on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 (Matt Wilde/KCRG).

Aaron Vargas, Backpocket Brewing's managing partner, said demand for their Coralville-made beer has been increasing for years. It's a trend that continued in 2019.

"In the past two years we're right around 11 percent growth," Vargas said.

Data from the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division reveals a more than 16 percent jump in Iowa-made beer sales over the last fiscal year. Vargas thinks the spike in sales can be attributed to consumers increasingly discerning pallets.

"I think more people are educated about craft beer now where in the past they weren't," Vargas said. "They're starting to realize what goes into the beer."

The IABD report also notes total gallons sold of beer made outside the state are down slightly over 1 percent. Doug Alberhasky, the owner of John's Grocery in Iowa City, said at his store some small Iowa beer brands are outperforming mass-produced beers.

Sales for Iowa-made wine are also down fiscal year over fiscal year.

"We're selling a lot more spirits then we ever have especially on the higher end of things," said Alberhasky. "The local spirits sales are definitely up, and I think that that is all kind of taken a bite out of the wine sales."

Alberhasky thinks winemakers should not fret about this latest report as it's his belief sales will bounce back.

"Everything is on a pendulum, and right now it's towards beer and craft liquor and all that," Alberhasky said.

While Iowa wine sales may be down, overall the state reports liquor and wine sales are both up.