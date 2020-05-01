State receives over $71 million in federal aid for PK-12 schools

The Iowa Department of Education announced Friday that the state has received over $71 million in federal aid to help Pre-K through 12th-grade schools.

This will address any costs to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than $13.2 million is provided from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. This is a fund within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act.

“These funds will provide critical support for schools, especially as they develop plans for what a return to learning will look like in the fall,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Schools can use this funding to address coronavirus-related challenges, including online learning support, professional development, educational technology, mental health services, and services to support students with disabilities.”

90% of the funds will be available to school districts and the remaining amount will be used for state-level educational efforts to address current issues from the pandemic.

Applications for school districts will be available next week.