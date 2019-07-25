State paid more than $12k in interpreter fees for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, report says

Court document shows the state of Iowa has paid more than $12,000 to hire an interpreter for the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera appears in a Poweshiek County Courtroom in August 2018. (POOL PHOTO)

According to Des Moines station KCCI, $12,485 has been paid out to a Missouri interpreter for about 227 hours of work necessary for Cristhian Bahena Rivera's defense.

Rivera, 25, is charged with murder in Tibbetts' death. Investigators said he followed Tibbetts in his car while she was jogging, but panicked and got mad when she threatened to call the police.

Rivera claims he blacked out and doesn't recall what happened. Immigration authorities said he came to the U.S. illegally.

An autopsy found Tibbetts died from multiple stab wounds.

Rivera's trial is set for Nov. 12 in Woodbury County where this is a larger Spanish-speaking population. He faces life in prison.

