State officials want every Iowa officer to have Narcan kit

Opioid deaths in Iowa are down and the state's Department of Public health wants to keep that trend going.

Officials want to give Narcan kits to every officer in the state, according to WOI-TV.

Thursday marks a week since a Narcan saved an officer's life in Dubuque. Police said he came into contact with an unknown powdery substance, but other officers on the scene were able to use Narcan on him.

The drug essentially reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The program would cost the health department about $400,000, which would be covered by a federal grant.

