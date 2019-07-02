State officials to put emphasis on catching intoxicated boaters over holiday weekend

Law enforcement agencies will be emphasizing enforcement of laws against boating under the influence during the weekend following Independence Day, officials announced Tuesday.

The effort by Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers will be part of a nationwide campaign called "Operation Dry Water," which will run from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7. It is a combined awareness and enforcement campaign to highlight the dangers of operating a watercraft while using drugs or alcohol.

"The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun," Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator for the Iowa DNR, said, in a statement. "Operators may not think they are under the influence, but their judgment, reaction time, balance and vision indicate that they are."

Iowa law makes operating a motor or sailboat under the influence of drugs or alcohol illegal. For alcohol, the standard is the same as operating a motor vehicle, with an arrest occurring if the operator has a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or above. Any amount of a controlled substance detected by a urine or blood test is also grounds for an offense.

DNR officials remind boaters to operate sober, always wear a life jacket, and to take a boating safety course.