State officials say state tax refunds could take a month or more after filing

Taxpayers in Iowa who are eligible for a state tax refund should be patient on seeing those checks, according to officials.

The Iowa Department of Revenue said that tax filers can expect a 30- to 45-day time frame for any tax refunds to be issued after filing a return.

There have been significant delays in state refunds in previous years, some people had to wait up to eight weeks to receive returns. The delays started after 2016 when the Iowa Department of Revenue increased security after receiving more than 10,000 fraudulent tax returns.

Iowa income tax returns are due on April 30th.