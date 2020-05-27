State of Iowa donates 35,000 masks to Fareway to giveaway to customers

Gov. Reynolds' office and the Iowa Department of Public Health on May 22 donated more than 35,000 face masks to Fareway for distribution to its customers.

All 108 Fareway stores in Iowa began giving away the masks on May 26 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

HanesBrands, Inc. provided the masks to the state.

“We appreciate the generous donation, and partnership with Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer.

