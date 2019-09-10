State lawmakers meeting Tuesday to decide on school bus seat belts

It's now up to Iowa lawmakers to decide whether seatbelts should be required on school buses.

Earlier this summer, Iowa's State Board of Education adopted new rules, saying new school buses purchased by Iowa school districts would be required to have seat belts as well as an additional stop arm, handrails, exterior boarding lights, and fire-resistant crash barriers between the front bus seat and the bus driver.

The Administration Rules Review Committee is meeting Tuesday to potentially approve those requirements. If approved, the new rules would go into effect on Oct. 2.

All buses manufactured on or after the date will be required to have seat belts and the additional safety equipment. Older buses will not be required to have seatbelts.

The Board of Education's adoption comes after 200 transportation directions gathered for a demonstration in Des Moines in July. Safety experts set up a crash using a remote-controlled bus and electronic dummies inside. The bus ramped up to 40 miles an hour before crashing into the back of stopped vehicles and vaulted into the air.

Some dummies wore seat belts, others did not. Experts said they did this to show why school buses in Iowa need seatbelts.