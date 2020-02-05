State lawmakers introduce bill to study school bus driver hiring practices

A new piece of proposed legislation in the Iowa House would create a state group to investigate how school districts hire bus drivers.

The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)

The bill follows an I9 investigation last year that found different bus driver hiring policies at several eastern Iowa school districts and several drivers with questionable records.

The bill, House File 2150, went before a House subcommittee on the morning of Wednesday, February 5, 2020. One of the bill's co-sponsors, Rep. Art Staed (D-Cedar Rapids), said the bill has already been approved to move forward to the education committee.

If signed into law, the bill would create a workgroup to look into how school bus drivers throughout the state are hired, recruited, and vetted.

State law currently requires school districts to do background checks on prospective drivers but how that works in practice varies from school district to school district. The bill orders the group to develop "uniform practices" with how rules are enforced.

Staed pledged to make getting a bill like this before lawmakers a legislative priority following our report. He said he is confident reforms are not far away.

"I began to look at some of the issues and found that there were recruiting issues, hiring practice issues," Staed said.

All 16 co-sponsors of the bill are Democrats. Among them is also Rep. Jeff Kurtz, of Fort Madison, who said he thinks Republicans will support their efforts.

"My granddaughter is a kindergartner at [Cedar Rapids] Prairie and so this hits home pretty hard for me," Kurtz said.

Kurtz is referring to a situation in the College Community School District, where a bus driver who was employed there was arrested last month after he allegedly groped and tried to kiss a 10-year-old girl on his bus. He, too, had red flags on his record.

I9 asked a spokesperson for College Community Schools for their thoughts on the bill but we have not heard back.

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Marion) called for "action" following our original report. Hinson said she has not decided whether or not to support the bill but said she has been talking with superintendents about what can be done to make sure what we found does not happen again.

Dubuque Community Schools was among the five districts I9 surveyed in our original report for their bus driver hiring policies. Spokesperson Mike Cyze said the District is "in favor of studying complex issues like this and gathering best practice information."

I9 reached out again to Cedar Rapids Schools officials, including every member of the school board, about what they are doing since we alerted them about the backgrounds of some of their drivers. We also asked them what they think of this new legislation but none responded.