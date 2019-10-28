State lawmaker calls for changes to Iowa daycare regulations

A state lawmaker from Cedar Rapids believes that regulations on daycares in the state should be tightened, and she is hoping to achieve that the next time lawmakers convene at the statehouse.

A state lawmaker is promising to propose new regulations for in-home daycares during the 2020 Iowa legislative session (KCRG File)

Representative Tracy Ehlert is already drafting a few bills that she will push for in next year's legislative session. Ehlert worked as a daycare provider for 10 years in Cedar Rapids before becoming a state representative. She said in too many cases, in-home daycares are operating with too many children, and not enough staff.

Right now, the law states an in-home daycare provider can only have a max of five children, with one staff member.

Ehlert said she's received calls of homes that have 25 or 30 children in them. So she's working with various county attorneys to figure out bill language that would lead to harsher penalties for those who break the law. One option is to potentially shut down the provider.

“And with those high numbers they're finding unsafe conditions,” Ehlert said. “Which having that people in one space is unsafe all together, but there just are not good settings for children."

Ehlert wants to change some of the language when people apply to be registered or licensed providers. Right now, people don't have to list on the registration form if they've operated a daycare before or at a different address.

"I think that's important, because a lot of these programs are changing names when a lot of complaints start going out against them, so I think that's important we ask that questions,” Ehlert said.

Iowa doesn't have enough daycares right now, what is often referred to as a "daycare desert." Ehlert doesn't think that extra regulations should scare providers away because she thinks it's all done to protect children.

Ehlert plans to have all bills drafted by the start of the session. Right now she is reaching out to other lawmakers to find out if they will support her legislation. The next legislative session starts in January.