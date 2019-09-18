State-funded trips from California to Iowa banned over gender-affirming coverage

The State of California will prohibit state-funded and state-sponsored trips to Iowa starting Oct. 4.

California Attorney General made the announcement in a press release Friday.

The restrictions are due to a law enacted on May 3, 2019, which repeals existing protections under the Iowa Civil Rights Act that previously ensured Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care.

“The Iowa Legislature has reversed course on what was settled law under the Iowa Civil Rights Act, repealing protections for those seeking gender-affirming healthcare,” said Attorney General Becerra. “California has taken an unambiguous stand against discrimination and government actions that would enable it. That’s why my office is adding Iowa to the list of states subject to state-funded or sponsored travel restrictions.”

In May, the ACLU of Iowa filed a lawsuit which challenged the new law, a Polk County judge dismissed the case, saying it was too early for the court to look at the validity of the law. The ACLU appealed the ruling.

Iowa isn't alone on the list. Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas are all on the list.

There are exceptions to the law, including trips for revenue collection, complying with federal law and meetings for grants.