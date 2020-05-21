State expanding testing criteria for TestIowa

Gov. Reynolds, during her Thursday press conference, announced the state is expanding its TestIowa initiative to include any Iowan who thinks they should be tested.

It had previously been used to test essential workforce workers.

Reynolds said starting Thursday, anyone who thinks they should be tested, can be. While she said the change would be made by the end of the day on Thursday, no specific time was given.

She also announced that the state hit an all-time high in testing this week with 4,636 reported as of Wednesday.

Reynolds said more than 3,000 Iowans have been tested through the TestIowa initiative since Monday, and more than 700 appointments are scheduled for Thursday.

TestIowa had promised to add 3,000 additional tests per day when it started several weeks ago. The state has averaged just over 3,500 tests per day over the past week.

To take the assessment and begin the TestIowa process, go to TestIowa.com.

