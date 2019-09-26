State education department seeks input on seclusion room rules

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking public input to update the state’s rules on using seclusion and restraint in schools.

The Iowa Department of Education held a public input meeting on seclusion rooms at Grant Wood AEA in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 26, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

The department held a public meeting Thursday in Cedar Rapids, which was attended by about a dozen people.

The department’s deputy director, David Tilly, said that while they’re looking for feedback on anything related to these seclusion rooms, they’re mainly focused on three areas: how big seclusion rooms should be, how and when parents are notified their child is being secluded or restrained, and whether or not to use the term “serious physical injury” when outlining when seclusion should be used.

Once a set of rules is accepted by the state board of education, the deputy director says there will be training for educators to get up to speed.

“Ways to deescalate behavior so that we don’t need to use these practices, ways to prevent students from getting to a point where we actually do need to resort to physical restraint or seclusion, which we see truly as last resorts," Tilly said.

The Department of Education is hosting three more of these meetings next week.

One will be at the Central Rivers Area Education Agency in Cedar Falls on Oct. 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tilly said the education department anticipates presenting a new rules proposal to the state board of education at the board's meeting on Nov. 20.

Written comments about the rules can be emailed to nicole.proesch@iowa.gov.