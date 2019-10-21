State does not object to Rivera request for expert witnesses

State prosecutors trying the case against the man who allegedly killed Mollie Tibbetts filed a motion in district court saying that they did not oppose his request for expert witnesses.

FILE - Cristhian Bahena Rivera speaks with his attorney during his initial court appearance, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, who disappeared July 18, 2018, from Brooklyn, Iowa. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool)

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

The motion from Rivera's attorneys requested an expert on sleep deprivation to discuss its role in interrogation techniques, a second expert witness be permitted to testify regarding forensic DNA evidence tested in the case and a third request that Rivera's interpreter be appointed as an expert for the defendant.

State prosecutors filed a response in court that said the state does not resist the defendant's motion to employ the experts for his defense at state expense.

Rivera's trial is scheduled to begin on February 4, 2020, in Woodbury County.