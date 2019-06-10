State disaster declarations added for three more counties, extends March flood disaster areas

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds added three more counties to the list of state disaster areas today due to severe weather occurring since about mid-May.

Washington, Muscatine, and Mills counties were added to the list of disaster areas. Areas affected by early Spring flooding in March have also been granted an extension to their disaster declarations by the governor for an additional 30 days.

Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Residents of those counties can apply for those grants for damage on or after May 17.

More information can be found on the state's website.