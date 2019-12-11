State center under investigation; top official put on leave

The superintendent of Iowa's care center for people with intellectual disabilities is on administrative leave during a federal investigation into the facility.

Iowa's Human Services Department told Glenwood Resource Center workers about the action taken against Jerry Rea. The Des Moines Register reported Rea was placed on leave "in light of" that investigation.

The Department of Justice is looking into the Glenwood Resource Center. Investigators are looking at whether "harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments" was involved.

They're also investigating the Woodward Resource Center. The department is looking at whether the state was providing adequate medical care and employing "needless and harmful restraint practices."