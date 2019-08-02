State board rejects expanding use of Medical cannabis in Iowa

People with chronic will have an easier time getting help from medical cannabis in Iowa, but those with anxiety won't.

The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board voted to replace "untreatable pain" with "chronic pain" as an approved condition for medical cannabis. That would make it easier for pain patients to get approved for a cannabis card, which lets patients purchase medical cannabis from a state dispensary.

Untreatable pain is the most common reason patients cite in applying for the state-issued cards, accounting for 59% of the cannabis cards issued so far under the state's medical-marijuana program.

However, the board rejected allowing cannabis to treat anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia and opioid dependency. The board will meet again in November to possibly consider adding those conditions to the medical marijuana program.

Friday's meeting was the first for the board since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed legislation expanding the program.

The Iowa Medical Board still needs to approve changing "untreatable pain" to "chronic pain" for approved uses of medical cannabis.