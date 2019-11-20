Iowa Board of Education votes to consider changes to seclusion rooms in schools

The Iowa State Board of Education has voted unanimously to consider changes to rules on seclusion rooms in schools.

Iowa law allows schools to restrain or confine students in seclusion rooms during violent outbursts, but an I9 investigation uncovered some districts were abusing the practice.

This is the second time the Iowa Board of Education has considered changes. The board struck down a proposal back in August which superintendents said were not practical.

This new version gives schools until the end of the school day to notify parents if their child is put in seclusion. That's different from the original proposal of ten minutes.

The new version also gets rid of a requirement for staff involved to write a report about a restraint or seclusion incident, but it does require schools to document each incident.

A public hearing is now scheduled to take place in December to discuss the proposal.