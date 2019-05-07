Iowa woman trying to reopen daycare after child endangerment conviction

State authorities tell KCCI they're investigating to see if an in-home daycare owner convicted of child endangerment is trying to reopen the daycare.

Officials said Cindy Holt has advertised a new child care operation on Facebook.

Holt and her daughter pleaded guilty to child endangerment after a 9-month-old got bite marks and bruises from another child at the daycare. The mother and daughter admitted to leaving the children unsupervised.

The Iowa DHS said Holt was prohibited from performing childcare in 2016.

KCCI tried to contact Holt using a phone number found on the Facebook post but their calls were not returned.