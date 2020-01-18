State Patrol troopers respond to dozens of crashes as storm hits

Law enforcement officials were busy with weather-related calls during a winter storm in Iowa, according to new information on Saturday morning.

During the 24 hour period from 8:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, until 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a total of 150 crashes in areas where they are responsible, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

The department also dealt with 221 motorist assist calls during the same time period.

Some local law enforcement agencies saw near-normal crash figures during the day on Friday.