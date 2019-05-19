State Patrol: Distracted driving crash injures three people

Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed her vehicle when she reached for her cell phone.

Troopers responded to the crash just after 10 p.m. Saturday on I-35 near the 52 mile marker. That's located near St. Charles in Warren County.

State Patrol says 56-year-old Jacqueline Smith of Sharpsburg reached for a cell phone mounted to her dash to answer a phone call when she lost control of the vehicle. It went into the ditch, over an embankment, entered a creek and then hit a tree head-on.

Smith, along with a 13 year old and a three year old suffered injuries. First responders took them all to the hospital. State Patrol says while Smith and the 3 year old had on seat belts, the 13 year old did not.