State Hygienic Lab completes test validation process with high ratings

On Thursday Gov. Reynolds announced the State Hygienic Lab completed the test validation process on May 13.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

She said it achieved high ratings of 95 percent accuracy for determining positives and 99.7 percent accuracy for determining negatives.

Now that the validation process has been completed, the state is shifting its focus to process improvement, optimizing operations and improving the overall TestIowa experience.

Reynolds also said she expects more tests to be processed more quickly and results to be delivered on a timely basis now that the validation process is completed.

Reynolds says she expects that between the 2,000 tests the State Hygienic Lab can do per day and the 3,000 tests conducted per day at Test Iowa sites, the state should be able to do 5,000 tests a day.

The state is also setting up a TestIowa call center where staff can answer questions and help resolve issues. Reynolds did not say when she expects the call center to open.

Reynolds said in the last 23 days, since launching, Iowans have completed more than 400,000 assessments on TestIowa.com and more than 4,300 have been tested and more than 4,000 Iowans have been notified of their results.

The state will have opened 8 drive-through test sites, by the time the newest one opens Saturday in Storm Lake.

The other sites are located in Des Moines, Sioux City, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Denison, Davenport and Ottumwa.

To take the assessment go to TestIowa.com.