State Board of Education allows proposal over seclusion rooms to proceed

The Iowa Department of Education presented new rules to the State Board of Education Wednesday morning. The Board voted unanimously to allow the process to move forward that could end up changing what Iowa Code says about seclusion rooms.

Seclusion rooms are confined areas Iowa law allows schools to place students who are physically acting out.

A 2017 I9 investigation found some eastern Iowa schools broke rules regarding how and when they could place students in seclusion rooms.

In August, the Board shot a different proposal down after superintendents criticized it for not being practical.

This latest proposal comes after six public input meetings across the state.

The proposal would require schools to inform parents of secluded students about what happened by the end of the school day and force them to have their rooms inspected by July 2021, among others.

With the vote from the Board, a public hearing will be held early next year to give Iowa residents an opportunity to weigh in on this latest proposal. After that, legislators will have their chance to review the proposal. If the plan moves forward, it would be up to the Board, whether to approve the rules.

Iowa Department of Education spokesperson Staci Hupp tells the I9 investigative team the earliest the Board will vote again on this issue will be January 23rd of next year.

Across the border in Illinois today, Governor J.B. Prtizker issued a statement pledging to "ban" seclusion rooms in his state.

