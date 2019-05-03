State Auditor's office investigating 'spread pricing' in Medicaid

Iowa is investigating whether Medicaid middle men have been costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

Rob Sand spoke to Allison Wong of KCRG-TV9 in Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)

The I9 Investigative team met with Auditor Rob Sand Friday after he announced the investigation. Sand's investigation centers on whether Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs, are overcharging the state for prescription drugs.

PBMs contract with Iowa's Medicaid program to manage prescription drug plans, acting as a middle man to negotiate prices with drug makers. There is little oversight however on what PBMs are charging.

Auditor Sand worries PBMs may be engaging in "spread pricing", when the PBMs overcharge the state's Medicaid system for a prescription drug and pocket the extra.

"Fundamentally it's taxpayer money and Iowa that ultimately is paying for this," said Sand. "We want to make sure that money is being spent responsibly and that its actually going to provide healthcare for the Iowans who need it."

Sand says he decided to launch the investigation after pharmacist and Iowa State Representative John Forbes found red flags of spread pricing happening in his own practice.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is also asking for a federal review of the practice of spread pricing.

Last year, the state of Ohio found spread pricing there cost the state more than $200 million in just one year.