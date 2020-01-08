Stars will compete on ABC's 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Jimmy Kimmel is going to help celebrities help their favorite charities.

He's hosting a prime-time edition of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" with stars as the contestants and winnings earmarked for their causes of choice. It will debut this spring on ABC, with the celebrity contestants yet to be announced.

ABC said Tuesday that an interactive element will let viewers play along for a cash prize that matches what stars are playing for on the show. It will air shortly after the 20th anniversary of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," which debuted on ABC's evening schedule in January 2000.

The version with Kimmel will debut April 8.