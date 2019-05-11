'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive working to erase food insercurity

Delivering the mail, and helping out those with food insecurity. ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ is a double win for Letter Carrier Pierre Saba. This is the 27th year the United States Postal Service has held the event.

People put out a bag of food for letter carriers to pick up while on they are on their routes. The food goes to local pantries. In Cedar Rapids, the food is going to HACAP.

"The cans are heavy, but hunger is heavier, and if we can make that one difference,” said Saba.

It's a lot of walking and lifting. So he got a helping hand with his niece coming in to help him. Several other letter carriers had volunteers to help carry the cans of non-perishable food.

Making sure people don't go hungry is a job Saba takes pride in delivering. "Food insecurity is a very serious thing in the United States,” he said. “1 in 8 families do have food insecurity in their homes. Also senior citizens like that, they're deciding whether they're going to have medicine or food."

Saba using his niece's car to help transport the food because his mail truck got full. It's a problem Saba doesn't mind having. "It's good, it's a way to bring the community unity I call it,” he said. “Where you unify the community."

‘Stamp Out Hunger’ is the biggest food drive in the nation. Last year’s drive collected more than 72 million pounds of food.

