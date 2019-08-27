Staffed by people with disabilities, Wild Bill's Coffee Shop is about 'more than coffee'

An Iowa City coffee shop has re-opened with the start of the school year, but the coffee is not what makes it so unique.

Erica Gingerich (left) takes an order from a customer at WIld Bill's Coffee Shop in Iowa City on Monday, August 27, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Wild Bill's Coffee Shop operates out of the University of Iowa's School of Social Work. Its employees share a common bond, similar to its original "founder" Bill Sackter. While Sackter's story is infamous, the story of the coffee shop has grown since the 1970s.

Today, the coffee shop serves as a service-learning project through the University of Iowa's School of Social Work. Those who staff the coffee shop are all people living with disabilities. Some of those staff will tell you it has not stopped them from doing a job that they love.

"We are just a space where everybody is welcome, and it feels good to be a part of that," Jen Knights, the Supervisor of Wild Bill's Coffee Shop, said. She also serves as Marketing and Community Engagement Specialist for the U of I's School of Social Work.

The start of the school year means many are back to work. The same thing goes for Erica Gingerich. She works full-time doing data-entry, but part-time entering data in a different way: into a register, and serving as the first face a customer sees when entering the coffee shop.

"I've learned how to price things, run a cash register," Gingerich said, who is coming up on her one-year anniversary of working at the coffee shop. While Gingerich said she loves many aspects of her job, the people are the best part for her.

While anyone can buy the coffee at Wild Bill's, not everyone can make it. This coffee shop is an effort to help people with disabilities improve their skills and staff has a large share of responsibilities.

"They do every single function of running the coffee shop," Knights said. "From brewing the coffee to running the cash register, to sweeping the floors."

But Gingerich says her favorite part is about more than all of the tasks she's assigned.

"Just being able to greet people as they come in, ask them how their day's going," Gingerich said.

Leading back to the mission of the shop: it's about more than what's in the cup.

"Making friends, and having good, important, and meaningful work to do here in the coffee shop," Knights said.

Knights said her goal as a supervisor is to make it as inclusive as possible for the staff, and the customers that come in the door.

"It's kind of like a home away from home here," Knights said. "Whether you're the staff member who's working and greeting friends as they come and go, or whether you're like a brand new student to campus who finds a cozy and non-intimidating place to hang out and study. And just get a good cup of coffee and good company."

Wild Bill's Coffee Shop is located at 321 North Hall in Iowa City. The shop is open every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on Wild Bill's mission, see this website.